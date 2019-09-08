Validea's Top Five Financial Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 9/8/2019

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig . This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP. ( AMTD ) is a large-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 97% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description:TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a provider of securities brokerage services and related technology-based financial services. The Company provides its services to retail investors, traders and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs). The Company provides its services through the Internet, a national branch network and relationships with RIAs. The Company's products and services include common and preferred stock, exchange-traded funds, options, futures, foreign exchange, mutual funds, fixed income, new and secondary issue securities, margin lending, cash management services and annuities. The Company uses its platform to offer brokerage services to retail investors and investment advisors. In addition, it also offers various products and services to retail clients, such as touch-tone trading, trading over the Internet, real-time quotes, extended trading hours and direct access to market destinations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES INC (DELAWARE ( FCNCA ) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 92% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (BancShares) is a holding company of First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company (FCB). As of December 31, 2016, BancShares operated in 21 states providing a range of financial services to individuals, businesses and professionals. FCB offers a range of retail and commercial banking services. Its loan services include various types of commercial, business and consumer lending. Its deposit services include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. FCB also provides mortgage lending, a full-service trust department, wealth management services for businesses and individuals and other activities incidental to commercial banking. FCB's subsidiaries, First Citizens Investor Services, Inc. and First Citizens Asset Management, Inc., provide various investment products, including annuities, discount brokerage services and third-party mutual funds to customers primarily through the bank's branch network, as well as investment advisory services.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC ( FMBI ) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 92% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company's principal subsidiary, First Midwest Bank (the Bank), is an Illinois state-chartered bank and provides a range of banking, treasury and wealth management products and services, to commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, municipal and consumer customers. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank operated primarily throughout the Chicago metropolitan area, as well as northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa through 117 banking locations. The Bank offers capital market products to commercial customers as risk management solutions, which include derivatives and interest rate risk products. The Bank provides an array of financing products to developers, investors and other real estate professionals, which include funding for the construction, purchase, refinance or improvement of commercial real estate properties. The Company's loan portfolio consists of both corporate and consumer loans.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP. ( HTBK ) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 92% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Heritage Commerce Corp is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary Heritage Bank of Commerce (the Bank), provides a range of banking services. The Bank is a California state-chartered multi-community independent bank that offers a range of commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and their owners, managers and employees. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated through 11 service branch offices located in the southern and eastern regions of the general San Francisco Bay Area of California in the counties of Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa and San Benito. The Company's subsidiary, CSNK Working Capital Finance Corp., doing business as Bay View Funding, provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries across the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank operated automated teller machines (ATMs) at five different locations.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

AMERIS BANCORP ( ABCB ) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 89% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ameris Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company's business is conducted through its banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank (the Bank), which provides a range of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. The Company operates through four segments: the Banking Division, the Retail Mortgage Division, the Warehouse Lending Division and the SBA Division. The Banking Division is engaged in the delivery of financial services, which include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts. The Retail Mortgage Division is engaged in the origination, sales and servicing of one- to four-family residential mortgage loans. The Warehouse Lending Division is engaged in the origination and servicing of warehouse lines to other businesses that are secured by underlying one- to four-family residential mortgage loans. The SBA Division is engaged in the origination, sales and servicing of small business administration (SBA) loans.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Martin Zweig has returned 367.85% vs. 199.64% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Martin Zweig : During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea : Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here