Validea's Top Five Financial Stocks Based On John Neff - 9/8/2019

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff . This strategy looks for firms with persisten t earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL HLDG INC ( BPFH ) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 100% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Boston Private Bank & Trust Company. The Company offers private banking and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, families, businesses and select institutions. Its segments include Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management and Wealth Advisory. The Private Banking segment provides private banking services to high net worth individuals, privately owned businesses and partnerships, and nonprofit organizations. The Wealth Management and Trust segment provides wealth management solutions for high net worth individuals and families. The Investment Management segment serve the needs of pension funds, endowments, trusts, foundations and select institutions, mutual funds and high net worth individuals and their families. The Wealth Advisory segment provides planning-based financial strategies to high net worth individuals and their families, and non-profit institutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

CONNECTONE BANCORP INC ( CNOB ) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 100% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of ConnectOne Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a community-based, full-service New Jersey-chartered commercial bank. The Bank offers a range of deposit and loan products. In addition, to attract the business of consumer and business customers, it also provides an array of other banking services. Products and services provided include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, Treasury Direct, automated clearing house ( ACH ) origination, lockbox services and mobile banking by phone. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes. The Bank also offers remote deposit capture banking for both retail and business customers. It offers a range of deposit and loan products and services to the general public and, in particular, to small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals and individuals.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES ( DFS ) is a large-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 100% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Discover Financial Services ( DFS ) is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct Banking and Payment Services. It provides direct banking products and services, and payment services through its subsidiaries. It offers its customers credit card loans, private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans and deposit products. The Company's Direct Banking segment includes consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals and small businesses on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services. The Company's direct banking offers credit cards, student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products. The Payment Services segment includes PULSE, Diners Club and the Company's Network Partners business.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP. ( HTBK ) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 100% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Heritage Commerce Corp is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary Heritage Bank of Commerce (the Bank), provides a range of banking services. The Bank is a California state-chartered multi-community independent bank that offers a range of commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and their owners, managers and employees. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated through 11 service branch offices located in the southern and eastern regions of the general San Francisco Bay Area of California in the counties of Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa and San Benito. The Company's subsidiary, CSNK Working Capital Finance Corp., doing business as Bay View Funding, provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries across the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank operated automated teller machines (ATMs) at five different locations.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA INC (HTLF) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 100% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (Heartland) is a diversified financial services company engaged in providing banking, mortgage, private client, investment, treasury management, card services, insurance, and consumer finance services to individuals and businesses. Its segments include community and other banking, and retail mortgage banking. Its community and other banking segment is engaged in making loans to, and generating deposits from, individuals and businesses in the markets where Heartland has banks. Its retail mortgage banking segment is engaged in the origination of residential loans and subsequent sale of those loans to investors. The Company conducts its community banking business through independently chartered community banks (collectively, the Bank Subsidiaries). Its securities portfolio consists of United States Government corporations and agencies, mortgage-backed securities and other securities. Its loans include commercial, commercial real estate and consumer loans.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on John Neff has returned 294.80% vs. 168.72% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About John Neff : While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea : Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here