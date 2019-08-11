Validea's Top Five Energy Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 8/11/2019

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski . This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

BERRY PETROLEUM CORP ( BRY ) is a small-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas - Integrated industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 90% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Berry Petroleum Corporation is an independent upstream energy company. The company is engaged in the development and production of conventional oil reserves located in the Western United States. It primarily focuses on the exploration of domestic oil and natural gas reserves located in the San Joaquin Basin in California, the Uinta Basin in Utah, the Piceance Basin in Colorado, and the East Texas Basin in Texas. The San Joaquin and East Ventura Basins in California covers an area of over 7,945 net acres of properties located in Midway-Sunset, South Belridge, McKittrick and Poso Creek fields. The Utah Basin consists of operations in the Brundage Canyon, Ashley Forest and Lake Canyon areas that cover an area of over 98,804 net acres. The Colorado operating area consists of coals and carbonaceous shale in the Piceance basin that covers an area of about 8,008 net acres. The East Texas properties cover an area of about 4,533 net acres in Harrison and Limestone Counties.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

CNX RESOURCES CORP ( CNX ) is a small-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 90% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CNX Resources Corp., formerly CONSOL Energy Inc., is an integrated energy company. The Company's divisions include Exploration and Production (E&P), Pennsylvania (PA) Mining Operations and Other. The E&P division operates through three segments: Marcellus Shale, Coalbed Methane ( CBM ) and Other Gas, which produce pipeline quality natural gas for sale primarily to gas wholesalers. Its E&P division focuses on Appalachian area natural gas and liquids activities, including production, gathering, processing and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The Other Gas segment is primarily related to shallow oil and gas production and the Chattanooga Shale in Tennessee. The principal activities of the PA Mining Operations division are mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators. The Other division includes business activities, such as coal terminal operations and water operations.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC ( CRZO ) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 90% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas from resource plays located in the United States. Its operations are focused in proven, producing oil and gas plays in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, the Delaware Basin in West Texas, the Utica Shale in Ohio, the Niobrara Formation in Colorado, and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. As of December 31, 2016, the Company's proved reserves of 200 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) were 64% crude oil, 12% natural gas liquids (NGLs) and 24% natural gas. As of December 31, 2016, it operated approximately 94% of the wells in Eagle Ford in which it held an interest. As of December 31, 2016, it held an average interest of approximately 85% in these operated wells. As of December 31, 2016, it owned leases covering approximately 309,200 gross (179,179 net) acres in the Eagle Ford, Niobrara, Utica and the Delaware Basin areas.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

ENI SPA (ADR) ( E ) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 90% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Eni SpA (Eni) is an Italy-based company engaged in the exploration, development and production of hydrocarbons, in the supply and marketing of gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and power, in the refining and marketing of petroleum products, in the production and marketing of basic petrochemicals, plastics and elastomers and in commodity trading. The Company's segments include Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing. Its Exploration & Production segment engages in oil and natural gas exploration and field development and production, as well as LNG operations in over 40 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Ghana and Mozambique. Its Gas & Power segment engages in supply, trading and marketing of gas, LNG and electricity, international gas transport activities and commodity trading and derivatives.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

NK LUKOIL PAO (ADR) (LUKOY) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas - Integrated industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 90% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NK Lukoil PAO is an energy company. The primary activities of LUKOIL and its subsidiaries are oil exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution. Its segments include Exploration and Production; Refining, Marketing and Distribution, and Corporate and other. The Exploration and Production segment includes its exploration, development and production operations related to crude oil and gas. These activities are located within Russia, with additional activities in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, the Middle East, Northern and Western Africa, Norway, Romania and Mexico. The Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment includes refining, petrochemical and transport operations, marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas and refined products, generation, transportation and sales of electricity, heat and related services. The Corporate and other segment includes operations related to finance activities, production of diamonds and certain other activities.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Joseph Piotroski has returned 119.21% vs. 154.92% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Joseph Piotroski : Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

