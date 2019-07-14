Validea's Top Five Energy Stocks Based On John Neff - 7/14/2019

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff . This strategy looks for firms with persisten t earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

DELEK US HOLDINGS INC ( DK ) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Delek US Holdings, Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company. The Company has a broad platform consisting of refining, logistics, retail and wholesale marketing, renewables and asphalt operations. It operates through five segments: refining, logistics, asphalt, renewable and retail. Its refining assets consist of refineries operated in Tyler and Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansas and Krotz Springs, Louisiana with a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day. The Logistics segment gathers, transports and stores crude oil, as well as markets, distributes transports and stores refined production in the southeast United States and West Texas. Its asphalt operations consist of 14 owned or operated asphalt terminals serving markets from Tennessee to the west coast. Its Renewables segment consists of plants in Texas and Arkansas that produce biodiesel fuel. The Company's convenience store retail business operates approximately 300 convenience stores.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

NK LUKOIL PAO (ADR) ( LUKOY ) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas - Integrated industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NK Lukoil PAO is an energy company. The primary activities of LUKOIL and its subsidiaries are oil exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution. Its segments include Exploration and Production; Refining, Marketing and Distribution, and Corporate and other. The Exploration and Production segment includes its exploration, development and production operations related to crude oil and gas. These activities are located within Russia, with additional activities in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, the Middle East, Northern and Western Africa, Norway, Romania and Mexico. The Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment includes refining, petrochemical and transport operations, marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas and refined products, generation, transportation and sales of electricity, heat and related services. The Corporate and other segment includes operations related to finance activities, production of diamonds and certain other activities.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

TECK RESOURCES LTD ( USA ) ( TECK ) is a large-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 60% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Teck Resources Ltd is engaged in the business of exploring for, acquiring, developing and producing natural resources. The Company's activities are organized into business units that are focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc and energy. It operates in five segments: steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, energy and corporate. The corporate segment includes all of its activities in commodities other than copper, coal, zinc and energy. Through its interests in mining and processing operations in Canada, the United States, Chile and Peru, the Company is a seaborne exporter of steelmaking coal, and producer of copper and mined zinc. It also produces lead, molybdenum, silver, and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers. In addition, the Company owns interest in the Fort Hills oil sands project and interests in other assets in the Athabasca region of Alberta. It is engaged in advancing porphyry copper projects in Canada, Chile, Peru, the United States and Turkey.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

MATADOR RESOURCES CO ( MTDR ) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 58% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Matador Resources Company is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. The Company's segments include exploration and production, and midstream. The Company's operations are focused primarily on the oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. The Company also operates in the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. Additionally, the Company conducts midstream operations primarily, as of February 17, 2017, through its midstream joint venture, San Mateo Midstream, LLC (San Mateo or the Joint Venture).

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP (WES) is a large-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 58% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Western Midstream Partners LP, formerly Western Gas Equity Partners, LP, is a limited partnership. The Company is formed to own approximately three types of partnership interests in Western Gas Partners, LP (WES). WES is an master limited partnership (MLP) engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and transporting natural gas, and gathering, stabilizing and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil. WES provides these midstream services for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (Anadarko), as well as for third-party producers and customers. Its assets and investments are located in the Rocky Mountains (Colorado, Utah and Wyoming), North-central Pennsylvania and Texas. The Bison treating facility treats and compresses gas from coal-bed methane wells in the Powder River Basin of Wyoming. MIGC, LLC receives gas from various coal-bed methane gathering systems in the Powder River Basin and the Hilight system.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on John Neff has returned 147.06% vs. 171.88% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About John Neff : While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea : Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here