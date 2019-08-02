Validea Warren Buffett Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/2/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett . This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

DIAMOND HILL INVESTMENT GROUP, INC. ( DHIL ) is a small-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett changed from 77% to 79% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. provides investment advisory and fund administration services. The Company's subsidiaries include Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc. (DHCM), Beacon Hill Fund Services, Inc. (BHFS) and BHIL Distributors, Inc. (BHIL). The Company's primary objective is to fulfill its fiduciary duty to clients. The Company provides investment management and administration services to mutual funds, institutional accounts and private investment funds. DHCM is an investment advisor to the Diamond Hill Funds (the Funds), a series of open-end mutual funds, private investment funds (Private Funds), an exchange traded fund and other institutional accounts. In addition, DHCM is administrator for the Funds. BHFS provides compliance, treasury and other fund administration services to investment advisors and mutual funds. BHIL is a subsidiary of BHFS. BHIL provides underwriting services to mutual funds. BHFS and BHIL collectively operate as Beacon Hill.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Warren Buffett has returned 234.10% vs. 178.24% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Warren Buffett : Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea : Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here