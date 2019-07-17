Validea Warren Buffett Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/17/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett . This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ( CHKP ) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett changed from 72% to 79% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Check point) develops, markets and supports a range of products and services for information technology ( IT ) security. The Company's products and services are sold to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses and consumers. It offers enterprises a platform to deploy independent, modular and interoperable security applications (Software Blades), such as firewall, virtual private network (VPN), intrusion prevention system (IPS), Application Control, Anti-Bot, antivirus, data loss prevention (DLP), policy management, event analysis or multi-domain management. The Company offers Software Blades grouped into functional packages to address specific security issues. It has product offerings under these packages, which include Next Generation Firewall, Next Generation Threat Prevention, Next Generation Secure Web Gateway and Next Generation Data Protection.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC. ( FDS ) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett changed from 86% to 93% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Factset Research Systems Inc. is engaged in providing integrated financial information and big data analytical applications for the global investment community. The Company's segments include the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. segment services finance professionals, including financial institutions throughout the Americas. The European segment maintains offices in France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Latvia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain, South Africa, Sweden and Dubai. The Asia Pacific segment maintains office locations in Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mumbai, India. The Company delivers insight and information to investment professionals through its analytics, service, content, and technology. Its offerings include a complete services solution focused on verifying, cleaning and loading portfolio data across asset classes, and an execution management system. The Company offers third-party content through desktop, wireless and off-platform solutions.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Warren Buffett has returned 244.97% vs. 183.00% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Warren Buffett : Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

