Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/5/2019

FONAR CORPORATION ( FONR ) is a small-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fonar Corporation (Fonar) is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing, selling and servicing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners, which utilizes MRI technology for the detection and diagnosis of human disease, abnormalities, other medical conditions and injuries. The Company operates its business through two segments: Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services segment. Its Medical Equipment segment is conducted through Fonar. Its Physician Management and Diagnostic Services segment is conducted through its subsidiary Health Management Company of America (HMCA). It offers Upright MRI, which is used to scan any part of the body. The Upright MRI allows patients to be scanned in various conditions, such as standing, sitting, bending or lying down in any position. The Company offers SMART, where scanning allows for same-scan customization of 63 slices.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH ( PEG ) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

