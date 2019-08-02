Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/2/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch . This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

GAP INC ( GPS ) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Gap, Inc. (Gap Inc.) is an apparel retail company. The Company offers apparel, accessories and personal care products for men, women and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta and Intermix brands. Its products are available to customers online through Company-owned Websites and through the use of third-parties that provide logistics and fulfillment services. In addition to operating in the specialty, outlet, online and franchise channels, it also uses the Company's omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores. Its omni-channel services, including order-in-store, reserve-in-store, find-in-store and ship-from-store are tailored across its portfolio of brands. It also sells products that are designed and manufactured by branded third-parties, especially at its Intermix brands. It has Company-operated stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Japan, Italy, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Mexico.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH ( PEG ) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

TETRA TECH, INC. ( TTEK ) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Waste Management Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tetra Tech, Inc. is a provider of consulting, engineering, program management, construction management, and technical services. The Company's segments include Water, Environment and Infrastructure ( WEI ), Resource Management and Energy (RME), and Remediation and Construction Management ( RCM ). The WEI segment provides consulting and engineering services. The RME segment provides consulting and engineering services across the world for a range of resource management and energy needs. The Company includes wind-down of its non-core construction activities in the RCM segment. Its solutions span the entire life cycle of consulting and engineering projects and include applied science, research and technology, engineering, design, construction management, operations and maintenance, and information technology. It provides its services to a diverse base of international, the United States commercial, the United Sates federal clients.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

MODINE MANUFACTURING CO. (MOD) is a small-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Modine Manufacturing Company, specializes in providing thermal management solutions. It is a provider of engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on-highway and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications, and for sale into an array of building, industrial and refrigeration markets. Its products include radiators and radiator cores, condensers, charge air coolers, heat-transfer modules and assemblies, coolers, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment, and coils. Its segments are Vehicular Thermal Solutions (VTS), Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS) and Building HVAC (BHVAC). Its VTS segment provides engineered heat transfer systems and components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment. Its CIS Segment provides thermal management products, including customized coils and coolers. Its BHVAC segment consists of building heating, ventilating and air conditioning products throughout the world.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH ( PEG ) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

WALT DISNEY CO (DIS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Walt Disney Company, formerly TWDC Holdco 613 Corp, is a worldwide entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment, and Direct-To-Consumer and International. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations. The Company's Walt Disney Imagineering unit designs and develops new theme park concepts and attractions, as well as resort properties. The studio entertainment segment produces and acquires live-action and animated motion pictures, direct-to-video content, musical recordings and live stage plays. The Company also develops and publishes games, primarily for mobile platforms, books, magazines and comic books.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH ( PEG ) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

CACTUS INC (WHD) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cactus, Inc. is focused on designing, manufacturing, selling and renting a wellheads and pressure control equipment. Its principal products, include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds and production trees. The Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems employ technology traditionally associated with deepwater applications, which allows technicians to land and secure casing strings safely from the rig floor without the need to descend into the well cellar. The Company's products are sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells and are utilized during the drilling, completion (including fracturing) and production Phases of its customers' wells.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

VALUE LINE, INC. (VALU) is a small-cap growth stock in the Printing & Publishing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Value Line, Inc. (Value Line) is engaged in producing investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including ranking system and other information, to third parties for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes. The Company markets under brands, including Value Line, the Value Line logo, The Value Line Investment Survey, Smart Research, Smarter Investing and The Most Trusted Name in Investment Research. As of April 30, 2016, its services included comprehensive reference periodical publications; targeted and periodical newsletters; investment analysis software, and current and historical financial databases. The comprehensive research services (The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey-Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, The Value Line Small and Mid-Cap 300, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus) provide both statistical and text coverage of investment securities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC (HGV) is a mid-cap value stock in the Hotels & Motels industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. is a timeshare company that markets and sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs), manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, and operates a points-based vacation club. The Company operates its business across two segments: Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had 46 resorts, representing 7,592 units, and approximately 265,000 Hilton Grand Vacations Club (the Club) members. Club members can exchange their Club points for stays at any resort or any property in the Hilton system of various brands across over 4,700 properties, as well as various vacation options, such as cruises and guided tours. VOI product allows customers to purchase a lifetime of vacations. The Company offers amenities, such as full kitchens, in-unit washers and dryers, spas and kids' clubs along with beach-front locations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH ( PEG ) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC (UAL) is a large-cap value stock in the Airline industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: United Airlines Holdings Inc., formerly United Continental Holdings, Inc., is a holding company and its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary is United Airlines, Inc. (United). The Company transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Latin America. Through United and its regional carriers, it operates across five continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O'Hare International Airport (Chicago O'Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B. Won Pat International Airport (Guam), San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and Washington Dulles International Airport (Washington Dulles). It has contractual relationships with various regional carriers to provide regional aircraft service branded as United Express.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH ( PEG ) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES INC (INN) is a small-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Summit Hotel Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the Upscale segment of the United States lodging industry. The Company's portfolio consists of 69 hotels with a total of 10,715 guestrooms located in 24 states. The Company's hotels are located in markets, such as business and corporate headquarters, retail centers, airports and tourist attractions. The Company's portfolio is located in urban and suburban markets. All of the Company's hotels operate under franchise brands owned by Marriott International, Inc., Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group, and an affiliate of Hyatt Hotels Corporation.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC (APO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 91% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Apollo Global Management, LLC (Apollo) is an alternative investment manager in private equity, credit and real estate. The Company raises, invests and manages funds on behalf of pension, endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. The Company's segments include private equity, credit and real estate. The private equity segment invests in control equity and related debt instruments, convertible securities and distressed debt investments. The credit segment invests in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments, including performing, stressed and distressed investments across the capital structure. The real estate segment invests in real estate equity for the acquisition and recapitalization of real estate assets, portfolios, platforms and operating companies, and real estate debt, including first mortgage and mezzanine loans, preferred equity and commercial mortgage backed securities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

BHP GROUP PLC (ADR) (BBL) is a large-cap value stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BHP Group PLC, formerly BHP Billiton Plc, is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment is engaged in mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold. The Iron Ore segment is engaged in mining of iron ore. The Coal segment is engaged in mining of metallurgical coal and thermal (energy) coal. Its businesses include Minerals Australia, Minerals Americas, Petroleum and Marketing. It extracts and processes minerals, oil and gas from its production operations located primarily in Australia and the Americas. It manages product distribution through its global logistics chain, including freight and pipeline transportation.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH ( PEG ) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

BRUKER CORPORATION (BRKR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bruker Corporation designs and manufactures scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions. Its segments include the Bruker BioSpin Group; the Bruker Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID) Group; the Bruker Nano Group, and the Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (BEST) Segment. The Bruker BioSpin Group segment designs, manufactures and distributes enabling life science tools. The Bruker CALID segment designs, manufactures and distributes life science mass spectrometry instruments that can be integrated and used along with other sample preparation or chromatography instruments, as well as chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive detection products. The Bruker Nano segment designs, manufactures and distributes spectroscopy and microscopy instruments. The BEST segment develops and manufactures superconducting and non-superconducting materials and devices. It also focuses on nanomechanical testing instruments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Peter Lynch has returned 397.38% vs. 197.11% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Peter Lynch : Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea : Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here