Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/10/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch . This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS, INC. ( UFPI ) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Forestry & Wood Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Universal Forest Products, Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, supplies wood, wood composite and other products to three primary markets, such as retail, construction and industrial. Its segments include North, South, West, Alternative Materials, International, idX Holdings, Inc. (idX) and Corporate divisions. idX is a designer, manufacturer and installer of in-store environments. It designs, manufactures and markets wood and wood-alternative products for national home centers and other retailers; structural lumber and other products for the manufactured housing industry; engineered wood components for residential and commercial construction; specialty wood packaging, components and packing materials for various industries, and customized interior fixtures used in a range of retail stores, commercial and other structures. Its customers comprising retail market are national home center retailers and retail-oriented regional lumberyards, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

UNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP ( UCFC ) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 7% to 93% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: United Community Financial Corp. is financial services holding company. The Company's subsidiaries include The Home Savings and Loan Company of Youngstown, Ohio (Home Savings or the Bank), HSB Insurance, LLC and HSB Capital, LLC. The principal business of Home Savings is the origination of mortgage loans, including construction loans, on residential and nonresidential real estate located in Home Savings' primary market area. In addition to real estate lending, Home Savings originates commercial loans and various types of consumer loans. Funds for lending and other investment activities are obtained primarily from retail deposits. HSB Insurance, LLC is an insurance agency that offers a range of insurance products for business and residential customers, which include, auto, homeowners, life-health, commercial, surety bonds and aviation. HSB Capital, LLC provides mezzanine funding for customers. Mezzanine loans are offered to customers in United Community's market area.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

BAIDU INC (ADR) ( BIDU ) is a large-cap value stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Baidu, Inc. is a Chinese language Internet search provider. The Company offers a Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find information online, including Webpages, news, images, documents and multimedia files, through links provided on its Website. In addition to serving individual Internet search users, the Company provides a platform for businesses to reach customers. Its business consists of three segments: search services, transaction services and iQiyi. Search services are keyword-based marketing services targeted at and triggered by Internet users' search queries, which mainly include its pay-for-performance (P4P) services and other online marketing services. Its transaction services include Baidu Nuomi, Baidu Takeout Delivery, Baidu Maps, Baidu Connect, Baidu Wallet and others. iQiyi is an online video platform with a content library that includes licensed movies, television series, cartoons, variety shows and other programs.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH ( PEG ) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

TRINSEO S.A. ( TSE ) is a small-cap value stock in the Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Trinseo S.A. is a materials company engaged in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex and plastics. The Company's segments include Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks and Americas Styrenics. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex (SB latex) and other latex polymers and binders. The Synthetic Rubber segment produces synthetic rubber products used in tires, impact modifiers and technical rubber products. The Performance Plastics segment produces compounds and blends and specialized acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS) grades. The Basic Plastics segment produces styrenic polymers, including polystyrene, basic ABS, and styrene-acrylonitrile (SAN) products, as well as polycarbonate (PC). The Feedstocks segment includes its production and procurement of styrene monomer outside of North America. The Americas Styrenics segment consists of the operations of its joint venture, Americas Styrenics LLC.

SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH ( PEG ) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORP (NBHC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company's primary operations are conducted through its subsidiary, NBH Bank (the Bank), through which it provides a range of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. Through NBH Bank, it operates under the brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri; Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas. In addition to traditional banking activities, it provides an array of treasury management solutions to its clients, including online and mobile banking, wire transfers, automated clearing house services, electronic bill payment, lock box services, remote deposit capture services, merchant processing services, cash vault, controlled disbursements, positive pay and other auxiliary services (including account reconciliation, collections, repurchase accounts, zero balance accounts and sweep accounts).

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Peter Lynch has returned 382.00% vs. 193.60% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Peter Lynch : Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea : Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here