Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/20/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch . This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

BIOTELEMETRY INC ( BEAT ) is a small-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BioTelemetry, Inc. provides monitoring services and digital population health management in a healthcare setting, medical device manufacturing and centralized laboratory services for clinical research. The Company operates in three segments: Healthcare, Technology and Research. The Healthcare segment, operating as CardioNet, LLC and Heartcare Corporation of America, Inc., is focused on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias, or heart rhythm disorders. The Research segment, operating as Cardiocore, LLC and VirtualScopics, Inc., is engaged in laboratory services that provide cardiac monitoring, imaging services, scientific consulting and data management services for drug, medical treatment and device trials. The Technology segment, operating as Braemar Manufacturing, LLC, Universal Medical, Inc. and BioTelemetry Belgium BVBA. and BioTelemetry Technology ApS, focuses on the manufacturing, engineering and development of noninvasive cardiac monitors for healthcare companies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP INC ( BRX ) is a mid-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Brixmor Property Group Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust. The Company conducts its operations primarily through Brixmor Operating Partnership LP and subsidiaries (collectively, the Operating Partnership). As of December 31, 2016, it owned interests in 512 shopping centers (the Portfolio) with approximately 86 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA), including 511 shopping centers and one shopping center held through an unconsolidated joint venture. With an average shopping center size of 167,982 square feet as of December 31, 2016, the Company's portfolio consisted predominantly of community and neighborhood shopping centers. As of December 31, 2016, the Company's properties were located in various states of the United States, such as Texas, Florida, California, New York, Illinois, Georgia, New Jersey, Ohio, North Carolina, Michigan, Connecticut, Tennessee, Kentucky, Colorado, Arizona, Delaware, West Virginia, Vermont, Maine, Oklahoma and New Mexico.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MOBIL'NYE TELESISTEMY PAO (ADR) ( MBT ) is a mid-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO is a Russia-based provider of telecommunications services. The Company provides mobile and fixed-line voice and data telecommunications services, including data transfer, broadband, pay-television (pay-TV) and various value-added services, as well as selling equipment and accessories. The Company operates through segments, which include Russia convergent, Moscow fixed line and Ukraine. Its Russia Convergent segment includes mobile and fixed-line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and other value-added services. Its Moscow fixed-line segment includes fixed-line operations carried out in Moscow by the Company's subsidiary MGTS. Its Ukraine segment includes mobile and fixed-line operations carried out across multiple regions of Ukraine. The Company also offers software solutions, such as LiteBox, a cloud-based tool for online cash operations.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH ( PEG ) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Peter Lynch has returned 398.84% vs. 199.43% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Peter Lynch : Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

