Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/16/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch . This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

DELTA AIR LINES, INC. ( DAL ) is a large-cap value stock in the Airline industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and across the world. The Company's segments include Airline and Refinery. The Company's route network is centered around a system of hub, international gateway and airports that the Company operates in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York-LaGuardia, New York- John F Kennedy International Airport, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Salt Lake City, Seattle and Tokyo-Narita. Each of these operations includes flights that gather and distribute traffic from markets in the geographic region surrounding the hub or gateway to domestic and international cities and to other hubs or gateways. The Company's route network includes its international joint ventures, its alliances with other foreign airlines, its membership in SkyTeam and agreements with multiple domestic regional carriers that operate as Delta Connection.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH ( PEG ) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

NASPERS LIMITED (ADR) (NPSNY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 91% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Naspers Limited (Naspers) is a global Internet group and technology investor, operating in more than 120 countries. The Company operates platforms in Internet, video entertainment and media sectors. Naspers has invested in, acquired or built include Avito, Brainly, Codecademy, Delivery Hero, eMAG, ibibo, iFood, letgo, Media24, Movile, MultiChoice, OLX, PayU, SimilarWeb, Swiggy, Twiggle and Udemy.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. ( ANGO ) is a small-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells a range of medical, surgical and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and for use in oncology and surgical settings. The Company's devices are used in minimally invasive, image-guided procedures. The Company offers products within three product groupings: Vascular Interventions & Therapies, Vascular Access and Oncology. The Company's Vascular Interventions & Therapies products include Venous, Thrombus Management, as well as other core products. The Company's BioFlo products incorporate Endexo Technology into the manufacturing and design of its Vascular Access products. Its Oncology product offerings include its Microwave Ablation products, Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) and its NanoKnife product lines.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

EURONET WORLDWIDE, INC. ( EEFT ) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Euronet Worldwide, Inc. is an electronic payments provider. The Company offers payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers and individual consumers. Its product offerings include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, electronic distribution of prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic payment products. It operates in three segments: EFT Processing Segment provides electronic payment solutions consisting of ATM cash withdrawal and deposit services, outsourced ATM and POS management solutions, and credit and debit card outsourcing; epay Segment provides electronic distribution and processing of prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic payment products and collection services, and Money Transfer Segment provides global consumer-to-consumer money transfer services and global account-to-account money transfer services.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Peter Lynch has returned 398.32% vs. 203.22% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Peter Lynch : Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

