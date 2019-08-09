Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/9/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool . This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ( GRP.U ) is a mid-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 72% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (Granite REIT) is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates through the ownership and rental of industrial real estate segment. The Company is engaged in the ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. It owns approximately 30 million square feet in over 90 income-producing properties. Its tenant base includes Magna International Inc. and its operating subsidiaries. Its investment properties consist of income-producing properties, properties, and land under development and land held for development. The Company's income-producing properties consist of light industrial properties, heavy industrial manufacturing facilities, corporate offices, warehouse and logistics properties, product development and engineering centers, and test facilities in countries, including Canada, the United States, Austria, Germany, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom and Spain.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Motley Fool has returned 560.31% vs. 195.56% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Motley Fool : Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea : Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here