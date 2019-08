Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/23/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool . This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

FLY LEASING LTD(ADR) ( FLY ) is a small-cap value stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fly Leasing Limited is engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft, which it leases under multi-year contracts to a range of airlines throughout the world. The Company primarily acquires aircraft by entering into purchase and leaseback transactions with airlines for new aircraft; purchasing portfolios, which consists of aircraft of various types and ages, and acquiring individual aircraft. Its aircraft are leased under multi-year contracts to various group of airlines in Europe; Asia and South Pacific; Mexico, South and Central America; North America, and Middle East and Africa.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

COMPX INTERNATIONAL INC. ( CIX ) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CompX International Inc. is a manufacturer of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare and other industries, and stainless steel exhaust systems, gauges and throttle controls for the recreational marine industry. The Company operates through two business segments: Security Products and Marine Components. Its security products include disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks. Its marine components include original equipment and aftermarket stainless steel exhaust headers, exhaust pipes, mufflers and other exhaust components; gauges; mechanical and electronic controls and throttles; steering wheels and other billet aluminum accessories, and dash panels. The Company's brands include National Cabinet Lock, Fort Lock, Timberline Lock, Chicago Lock, Mega Rim, Race Rim, Vantage View and GEN-X.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Motley Fool has returned 579.47% vs. 194.03% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

