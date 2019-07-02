Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/2/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool . This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

WINMARK CORPORATION ( WINA ) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Winmark Corporation is a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise. The Company operates through two business segments: franchising and leasing. The franchising segment franchises value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade and consign merchandise. The leasing segment includes Winmark Capital Corporation, its middle-market equipment leasing business and Wirth Business Credit, Inc., its small-ticket financing business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 1,186 franchised stores across the United States and Canada. The Company operates a middle-market equipment leasing business through its subsidiary, Winmark Capital Corporation. Its middle-market leasing business serves large and medium-sized businesses and focuses on technology-based assets. Additionally, the Company operates a small-ticket financing business through its subsidiary, Wirth Business Credit, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP, INC. ( GSBC ) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, a financial holding company and the parent of Great Southern Bank (the Bank). Through the Bank and subsidiaries of the Bank, the Company offers insurance, travel, investment and related services. The Bank makes long-term, fixed-rate residential real estate loans. It also originates commercial real estate and other residential loans, primarily with adjustable rates or shorter-term fixed rates, and commercial business and consumer loans, primarily in indirect automobile lending. The Company's investment portfolio consists of mortgage-backed securities, and states and political subdivisions. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank offered a range of banking services through its 104 banking centers located in southern and central Missouri; the Kansas City, Missouri area; the St. Louis, Missouri area; eastern Kansas; northwestern Arkansas; eastern Nebraska, the Minneapolis, Minnesota area, and eastern, western and central Iowa.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. ( CCBG ) is a small-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients through its subsidiary, Capital City Bank (CCB or the Bank), with banking offices located in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. It operates through commercial banking segment with over four principal services, including Banking Services ( CCB ), Data Processing Services (Capital City Services Company), Trust and Asset Management Services (Capital City Trust Company) and Brokerage Services (Capital City Banc Investments, Inc.). In addition to its banking subsidiary, the Bank has three subsidiaries, Capital City Trust Company, Capital City Banc Investments, Inc. and Capital City Services Company. As of December 31, 2016, its total loans were $1,572 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank's total investment securities were $700.1 million. As of December 31, 2016, The Bank's total deposits are approximately $2.412 million.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Motley Fool has returned 533.39% vs. 198.20% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Motley Fool : Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea : Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here