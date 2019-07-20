Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/20/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool . This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

WINMARK CORPORATION ( WINA ) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Winmark Corporation is a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise. The Company operates through two business segments: franchising and leasing. The franchising segment franchises value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade and consign merchandise. The leasing segment includes Winmark Capital Corporation, its middle-market equipment leasing business and Wirth Business Credit, Inc., its small-ticket financing business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 1,186 franchised stores across the United States and Canada. The Company operates a middle-market equipment leasing business through its subsidiary, Winmark Capital Corporation. Its middle-market leasing business serves large and medium-sized businesses and focuses on technology-based assets. Additionally, the Company operates a small-ticket financing business through its subsidiary, Wirth Business Credit, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Motley Fool has returned 567.77% vs. 199.43% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

