Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 6/28/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool . This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES INC (DELAWARE ( FCNCA ) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 56% to 76% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (BancShares) is a holding company of First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company (FCB). As of December 31, 2016, BancShares operated in 21 states providing a range of financial services to individuals, businesses and professionals. FCB offers a range of retail and commercial banking services. Its loan services include various types of commercial, business and consumer lending. Its deposit services include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. FCB also provides mortgage lending, a full-service trust department, wealth management services for businesses and individuals and other activities incidental to commercial banking. FCB's subsidiaries, First Citizens Investor Services, Inc. and First Citizens Asset Management, Inc., provide various investment products, including annuities, discount brokerage services and third-party mutual funds to customers primarily through the bank's branch network, as well as investment advisory services.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

CPFL ENERGIA S.A. (ADR) ( CPL ) is a mid-cap value stock in the Electric Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CPFL Energia S.A. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, distributes, generates, transmits and commercializes electricity in Brazil, as well as provides energy-related services. Its segments include Distribution, Conventional Generation Sources, Renewable Energy Generation, Commercialization and Services. The Company operates its distribution segment through its eight distributors. Its installed capacity in conventional generation is approximately 2,200 megawatt (MW). The Company, through its subsidiary CPFL Geracao, holds equity interests in eight Hydroelectric Power Plants. It operates in the segment of generation of energy of renewable sources, such as wind, biomass thermal plants, SHPPs and solar, through its subsidiary, CPFL Renovaveis. The Company operates in the segment of commercialization (power competitive supply) through its subsidiary, CPFL Brasil. The Company operates in the segment of value-added services providing electricity-related services.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

FIRST BANCORP ( FBP ) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Bancorp is the bank holding company for First Bank (the Bank). The Company's principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Bank. The Bank engages in a range of banking activities, including the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. The Bank offers credit cards, debit cards, letters of credit, safe deposit box rentals and electronic funds transfer services, including wire transfers. In addition, the Bank offers Internet banking, mobile banking, cash management and bank-by-phone capabilities to its customers. It also offers a mobile check deposit feature for its mobile banking customers to deposit checks through their smartphone. The Bank offers remote deposit capture for its business customers. The Company provides loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes, including loans for business, agriculture, real estate, personal uses, home improvement and automobiles.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

STRATASYS LTD ( SSYS ) is a small-cap value stock in the Computer Peripherals industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Stratasys Ltd. is a provider of three dimensional (3D) printing and additive manufacturing ( AM ) solutions for the creation of parts used in the processes of designing and manufacturing products and for the direct manufacture of end parts. The Company's solutions include products ranging from entry-level desktop 3D printers to systems for rapid prototyping (RP) and production systems for direct digital manufacturing (DDM). As of December 31, 2016, it offered 3D printing consumable materials, consisting of 15 fused deposition modeling (FDM), cartridge-based materials, 26 PolyJet cartridge-based materials, five smooth curvature printing (SCP) inkjet-based materials, 158 non-color digital materials, and over 1,500 color variations, as well as its four SolidScape non-toxic thermoplastic modeling materials. The Company's products and services are used in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, consumer goods, education, dental, jewelry and others.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Motley Fool has returned 509.57% vs. 194.23% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

