Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/7/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher . This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

SUNCOR ENERGY INC. ( USA ) ( SU ) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Suncor Energy Inc is a Canada-based integrated energy company. The Company is focused on developing Canada's petroleum resource basin, Athabasca oil sands. The Company operates in three business segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Refining and Marketing. The Company's Oil Sands segment includes Oil Sands operations and Oil Sands ventures operations. Its E&P segment consists of offshore operations off the east coast of Canada and in the North Sea, and onshore assets in North America, Libya and Syria. The Company's Refining and Marketing segment is engaged in Refining and Supply, and Marketing operations. In addition, it explores for, acquires, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. It transports and refines crude oil, and markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada. It markets third-party petroleum products. The Company also conducts energy trading activities.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

SOHU.COM LTD - ADR ( SOHU ) is a small-cap value stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 70% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SOHU.COM LTD is a China-based online media, search and game service company principally engaged in the provision of online products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices. The Company mainly operates its businesses through three segments, including the Sohu segment, the Sogou segment and the Changyou segment. The Sohu segment's main business is the brand advertising business, which offers to users, over Sohu's matrices of Chinese language online media, various content, products and services across multiple Internet-enabled devices such as PCs, mobile phones and tablets. The Sogou segment is mainly engaged in search and search-related business, including search and search-related advertising services, as well as Internet value-added services (IVAS). The Changyou segment is engaged in online game business; the platform channel business, which consists primarily of online advertising and IVAS; and the cinema advertising business.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

CARE.COM INC ( CRCM ) is a small-cap value stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Care.com, Inc. is an online marketplace for finding and managing family care. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 22.8 million members, including 12.9 million families and 9.9 million caregivers, spanning 19 countries. Its consumer matching solutions allow families to search for, qualify, vet, connect with and select caregivers. It also provides caregivers with solutions to create personal profiles, describe their skills and experience, and otherwise differentiate and market themselves in a fragmented marketplace. In addition to consumer matching solutions, the Company offers its members products and services to facilitate their interaction with caregivers. It serves employers by providing access to certain of its products and services to employer-sponsored families. In addition, it serves care-related businesses, such as day care centers, nanny agencies and home care agencies, willing to market their services to its care-seeking families and recruit its caregiver members.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

CENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT INC ( CDEV ) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas - Integrated industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Centennial Resource Development, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is focused on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Company's assets are concentrated in the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of large, contiguous acreage blocks in Reeves, Ward and Pecos counties in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company held approximately 92% membership interest in Centennial Resource Production, LLC (CRP). As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio included 106 operated producing horizontal wells. The horizontal wells span an area of approximately 45 miles long by 20 miles wide where it had commercial production in five zones: the 3rd Bone Spring Sandstone, Upper Wolfcamp A, Lower Wolfcamp A, Wolfcamp B and Wolfcamp C.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. (CNTY) is a small-cap growth stock in the Casinos & Gaming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Century Casinos, Inc. is an international casino entertainment company. The Company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant and entertainment facilities around the world. Its segments include Canada, the United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other. The Canada segment consists of Century Casino & Hotel-Edmonton; Century Casino Calgary; Century Downs Racetrack and Casino, and Century Bets! Inc. (Century Bets). The United States segment comprises Century Casino & Hotel-Central City, and Century Casino & Hotel-Cripple Creek. The Poland segment consists of Casinos Poland. The Corporate and Other segment comprises Cruise Ships and other. The Company owns casino operations in North America; holds interest in casinos throughout Poland; holds a racetrack and entertainment center (REC) in Canada and the pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta; manages a casino in Aruba, and provides gaming services in Argentina.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Kenneth Fisher has returned 329.76% vs. 189.89% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Kenneth Fisher : The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

