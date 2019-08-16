Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/16/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher . This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

VITAMIN SHOPPE INC ( VSI ) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. ( VSI ) is a multi-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products. The Company operates through three segments: retail, direct and manufacturing. The retail segment includes Vitamin Shoppe, Super Supplements and Vitapath retail store formats. The direct segment sells its products directly to consumers through the Internet, primarily at www.vitaminshoppe.com. The manufacturing segment provides custom manufacturing and private labeling of vitamin, mineral and supplement products, and develops and markets its own branded products for both sales to third parties and for the VSI product assortment. As of December 31, 2016, it marketed approximately 900 brands, as well as its own brands. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 775 stores located in 45 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, primarily located in retail centers and standalone locations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

BONANZA CREEK ENERGY INC ( BCEI ) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (Bonanza Creek) is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of onshore oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The Company's oil and liquids-weighted assets are concentrated primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. In addition, the Company owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas. The main areas in which the Company operates in the Rocky Mountain region are the Wattenberg Field in Weld County, Colorado and the North Park Basin in Jackson County, Colorado. Its Wattenberg Field operations are in the oil and liquids-weighted extension area of the Wattenberg Field targeting the Niobrara and Codell formations. In southern Arkansas, it targets the oil-rich Cotton Valley sands in the Dorcheat Macedonia and McKamie Patton Fields.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

DESPEGAR.COM CORP ( DESP ) is a small-cap value stock in the Personal Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 70% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Despegar.com Corp is an Argentina-based travel agency. The Company's activities are divided into two business segments: Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The Air division focuses on the sale of airline tickets. The Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products division includes sales of travel packages with or without airline tickets and hotel rooms, as well as stand-alone sales of hotel rooms, including vacation rentals, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance and destination services. Its destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. The Company operates through a number of subsidiaries in Latin America and the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Kenneth Fisher has returned 304.05% vs. 186.45% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Kenneth Fisher : The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio ( PSR ) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea : Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here