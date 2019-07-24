Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/24/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher . This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

KONTOOR BRANDS INC ( KTB ) is a small-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 90% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kontoor Brands, Inc. is a global apparel company. The Company is focused on the design, manufacturing, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of its portfolio of brands, including Wrangler, Lee and and Rock & Republic. It sells its products primarily through its wholesale and digital channels. Its distribution channels include United States (U.S.) Wholesale, Non-U.S. Wholesale, Branded Direct-to-Consumer and Others. Wrangler offers denim, apparel, and accessories for men and women. Lee is a denim and apparel brand. Lee product collections include a range of jeans, pants, shirts, shorts, and jackets for men, women, boys and girls. Rock & Republic is a premium apparel brand. Rock & Republic products are sold in the United States exclusively through Kohl's. It also owns and operates other various brands worldwide, which include Gitano and Chic.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION ( DDD ) is a small-cap value stock in the Computer Peripherals industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: 3D Systems Corporation is a holding company. The Company provides three-dimensional (3D) printing solutions, including 3D printers, print materials, software, on demand manufacturing services and digital design tools. Its precision healthcare capabilities include simulation, Virtual Surgical Planning (VSP), and printing of medical and dental devices and surgical guides and instruments. Its solutions support applications in a range of industries, including healthcare, aerospace, automotive and durable goods. The Company offers a range of 3D printers, print materials, software, haptic devices, scanners and virtual surgical simulators. The Company offers a range of 3D printing technologies, including Stereolithography (SLA), Selective Laser Sintering ( SLS ), Direct Metal Printing (DMP), MultiJet Printing (MJP) and ColorJet Printing (CJP). The Company also offers 3D virtual reality simulators and simulator modules for medical applications.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Kenneth Fisher has returned 352.99% vs. 202.33% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Kenneth Fisher : The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio ( PSR ) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea : Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here