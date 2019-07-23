Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/23/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher . This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

MARINE PRODUCTS CORP. ( MPX ) is a small-cap growth stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 90% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Marine Products Corporation manufactures fiberglass motorized boats distributed and marketed through its independent dealer network. The Company designs, manufactures and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats in the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat and sport fishing markets. The Company's product offerings include Chaparral sterndrive, outboard and jet pleasure boats, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats. The Company's product line includes Chaparral-Vortex Jet Boat; Chaparral-H2O Sport Series; Chaparral-SunCoast Outboard Deck Boat; Chaparral-SSi Wide Tech; Chaparral-SSX Sport Boat; Chaparral-Sunesta Sport Deck; Chaparral-Signature Cruiser; Robalo-Center Console; Robalo-Cayman Bay Boat, and Robalo-Dual Console Robalo-Walkaround. Its manufacturing facilities are located in Nashville and Valdosta in Georgia. The Chaparral - Vortex Jet Boats are fiberglass sterndrive pleasure boats marketed as jet-powered boats with traditional bowrider styling.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

TRUECAR INC ( TRUE ) is a small-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TrueCar, Inc. is an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company. The Company has a data-driven online platform, which features market data and analytics. The Company-branded platform is available on its TrueCar Website and mobile applications. It customizes and operates its platform on a co-branded basis for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for a range of enterprises. The Company enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar Certified Dealers. Its network of over 13,000 TrueCar Certified Dealers consists primarily of new car franchises, as well as independent dealers selling used vehicles. Its subsidiary, ALG, Inc., provides forecasts and consulting services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

