Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/6/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski . This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

RLJ LODGING TRUST ( RLJ ) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the acquisition of focused-service and compact full-service hotels. As of September 6, 2018, the Company owned 152 hotels with 29,490 rooms, located in 26 states and the District of Columbia, and an interest in one mortgage loan secured by a hotel. Its hotels' brand affiliations include Residence Inn, Courtyard, SpringHill Suites, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Marriott, Renaissance, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton Inn/Hampton Inn & Suites, Embassy Suites, DoubleTree, Homewood Suites, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place and Hyatt/Hyatt Centric. Its operating partnership is RLJ Lodging Trust, L.P. Its properties include Courtyard San Francisco, Courtyard Boulder Longmont, Residence Inn Longmont Boulder, DoubleTree Grand Key Resort, Courtyard Atlanta Buckhead, Courtyard Chicago Southeast Hammond, Courtyard Louisville Northeast, DoubleTree Hotel Columbia and Residence Inn Detroit Novi.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Joseph Piotroski has returned 114.96% vs. 148.46% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

