Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/3/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski . This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES INC ( LHX ) is a large-cap growth stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: L3Harris Technologies, Inc., formerly Harris Corporation, is a technology company that provides products, systems and services that have defense and civil government applications, as well as commercial applications. It offers its products and services to government and commercial customer. It operates in four segments: Communication Systems, which serves markets in tactical communications and defense, and public safety networks; Space and Intelligence Systems, which provides complete Earth observation, and intelligence solutions from advanced sensors and payloads, as well as ground processing and information analytics; Electronic Systems, which offers a portfolio of solutions in electronic warfare, wireless and technology, among others, and Critical Networks, which provides managed services supporting air traffic management, energy and maritime communications, and ground network operation and sustainment, as well as information technology ( IT ) and engineering services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Joseph Piotroski has returned 121.47% vs. 156.09% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Joseph Piotroski : Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea : Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here