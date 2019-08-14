Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/14/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff . This strategy looks for firms with persisten t earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA (ADR) ( ELP ) is a mid-cap value stock in the Electric Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Companhia Paranaense de Energia is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity in the Brazilian State of Parana. The Company also provides telecommunications and other services. Its segments are Power generation and transmission (GET), Power distribution and sales ( DIS ), Telecommunications ( TEL ), GAS and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment includes the generation of electric energy from hydraulic, wind and thermal projects; the transport and transformation of the power generated by the Company, and the construction, operation and maintenance of all power transmission substations and lines. The DIS segment includes the distribution and sale of electric energy, and the operation and maintenance of the distribution infrastructure. The TEL segment includes telecommunications and general communications services. The GAS segment includes the public service of piped natural gas distribution. The HOL segment includes participation in other companies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP ( RF ) is a large-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Regions Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through Regions Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank, which is a member of the Federal Reserve System. It operates in three segments: Corporate Bank, which represents its commercial banking functions, including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending; Consumer Bank, which represents its branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships, and Wealth Management, which offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to enable transfer of wealth. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

CNB FINANCIAL CORP ( CCNE ) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CNB Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company is the holding company of CNB Bank (the Bank); CNB Securities Corporation, which maintains investments in debt and equity securities; CNB Insurance Agency, which provides for the sale of nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products, and Holiday Financial Services Corporation, which offers small balance unsecured loans and secured loans, primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. The Bank is a full service bank engaging in a range of banking activities and services for individual, business, governmental and institutional customers. The Bank's Wealth & Asset Management Services division offers a range of client services. The Bank's activities include checking, savings and time deposit accounts; real estate loans, commercial loans, industrial loans, residential loans and consumer loans, and other specialized financial services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE SA -ADR (SUPV) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Grupo Supervielle SA is an Argentina-based holding company primarily engaged in the financial sector. The Company provides services through numerous subsidiaries, such as Banco Supervielle SA, that offers bank services, mainly to individuals and commercial customers; Cordial Compania Financiera SA, which focuses on credit card issuing, as well as providing consumer loans and insurance for Wal-Mart Argentina customers; Tarjeta Automatica SA, which issues and administrates credit cards; Cordial Microfinanzas SA, that offers financing for urban micro-enterprises; Supervielle Seguros SA, which sells insurance products; Supervielle Asset Management Sociedad Gerente de FCI SA, which manages investment funds, and Espacio Cordial Servicios SA, that distributes audio and video equipment, computers, home appliance and air conditioning units, among others. The Company operates in the domestic market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

OLD SECOND BANCORP INC. (OSBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 79% to 100% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Old Second Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company conducts a full service community banking and trust business through its subsidiaries, including Old Second National Bank (the Bank), Old Second Capital Trust I, Old Second Capital Trust II and Old Second Affordable Housing Fund, L.L.C. The Bank's full service banking businesses include the customary consumer and commercial products and services that banking institutions provide, including demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market and individual retirement accounts; commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, agricultural loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking; safe deposit operations, and a range of additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers, such as the acquisition of the United States Treasury notes and bonds, money orders, cashiers' checks and foreign currency, direct deposit, debit cards, credit cards and other special services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on John Neff has returned 148.10% vs. 163.99% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About John Neff : While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea : Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here