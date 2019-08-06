Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/6/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt . This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION ( GLDD ) is a small-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 20% to 100% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation is a provider of dredging services. The Company provides dredging services in the East, West and Gulf Coasts of the United States and around the world. It operates in two segments: Dredging Operations, which involves enhancement or preservation of navigability of waterways or the protection of shorelines through the removal or replenishment of soil, sand or rock, and Environmental & Remediation Operations, which provides construction services on soil, water and sediment for clients in both the public and private sectors. It has interest in Amboy Aggregates, which is involved in mining sand from the entrance channel to New York Harbor for providing sand and aggregate for use in road and building construction, and for clean land fill; Lower Main Street Development, LLC (Lower Main), which is engaged in land development and sale business, and TerraSea Environmental Solutions (TerraSea), which is engaged in the environmental services business.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

IMPERIAL OIL LTD ( USA ) ( IMO ) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Imperial Oil Limited is an integrated oil company. The Company is engaged in all the phases of the petroleum industry in Canada, including exploration for, and production and sale of, crude oil and natural gas. Its operations are conducted in three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream operations include the exploration for, and production of, crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil and bitumen. It holds an interest in the Kearl oil sands project. The Downstream operations consist of the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products and the distribution and marketing of those products. The Chemical operations consist of the manufacturing and marketing of various petrochemicals. The Company is involved in the exploration for and development of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The Company transports its crude oil production and third-party crude oil required to supply refineries by contracted pipelines, common carrier pipelines and rail.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

BEST BUY CO INC ( BBY ) is a large-cap value stock in the Retail (Technology) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Best Buy Co., Inc. is a provider of technology products, services and solutions. The Company offers products and services to the customers visiting its stores, engaging with Geek Squad agents, or using its Websites or mobile applications. It has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment consists of the operations in all states, districts and territories of the United States, under various brand names, including Best Buy, bestbuy.com, Best Buy Mobile, Best Buy Direct, Best Buy Express, Geek Squad, Magnolia Home Theater, and Pacific Kitchen and Home. The International segment consists of all operations in Canada and Mexico under the brand names, Best Buy, bestbuy.com.ca, bestbuy.com.mx, Best Buy Express, Best Buy Mobile and Geek Squad. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 1,200 large-format and 400 small-format stores throughout its Domestic and International segments.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

MCKESSON CORPORATION ( MCK ) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: McKesson Corporation is a healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology company. The Company provides medicines, medical products and healthcare services by partnering with pharmaceutical manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments and other organizations in healthcare. It operates through two segments: McKesson Distribution Solutions and McKesson Technology Solutions. The distribution solutions segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products internationally and provides practice management, technology, clinical support and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices. Technology Solutions segment provides software and analytics, network solutions and technology-enabled services.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

PFIZER INC. (PFE) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pfizer Inc. (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). IH focuses on developing and commercializing medicines and vaccines. IH therapeutic areas include internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rare diseases and consumer healthcare. EH includes legacy brands, branded generics, generic sterile injectable products, biosimilars and infusion systems. EH also includes a research and development (R&D) organization, as well as its contract manufacturing business. Its brands include Prevnar 13, Xeljanz, Eliquis, Lipitor, Celebrex, Pristiq and Viagra.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

GROUPON INC (GRPN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Catalog & Mail Order) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 60% to 80% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Groupon, Inc. operates online local commerce marketplaces around the world that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount. The Company operates through three segments: North America, which represents the United States and Canada; EMEA, which consists of Europe, and the Middle East and Africa, and the remainder of its international operations (Rest of World). It offers goods and services in three primary categories: Local Deals (Local), Groupon Goods (Goods) and Groupon Getaways (Travel). Its Local category includes offerings from local and national merchants, as well as local events. Its Goods category offers customers the ability to find deals on merchandise across various product lines, including electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items and apparel. Through its Travel category, it features travel offers at both discounted and market rates, including hotels, airfare and package deals covering both domestic and international travel.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP (MPC) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Marathon Petroleum Corporation is engaged in refining, marketing, retail and transportation businesses in the United States and the largest east of the Mississippi. The Company operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing; Speedway; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at the Company's seven refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States. Its Speedway segment sells transportation fuels and convenience products in the retail market in the Midwest, East Coast and Southeast regions of the United States. The Company's Midstream is engaged in the operations of MPLX LP and certain other related operations. It gathers, processes and transports natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products. MPLX is a limited partnership which owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Joel Greenblatt has returned 57.00% vs. 124.87% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Joel Greenblatt : In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea : Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here