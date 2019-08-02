Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/2/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt . This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

MASCO CORP ( MAS ) is a large-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes branded home improvement and building products. The Company operates through four business segments: Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products, Cabinetry Products, and Windows and Other Specialty Products. The Company's portfolio of brands includes BEHR paint; DELTA and HANSGROHE faucets, bath and shower fixtures; KRAFTMAID and MERILLAT cabinets; MILGARD windows and doors, and HOT SPRING spas. The Company's plumbing products include faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bathing units, shower enclosures and toilets and are sold to home center retailers and to wholesalers and distributors. It also produces architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty paints, stains and waterproofing products. In North America, it manufactures and sells value-priced, stock and semi-custom assembled cabinetry for kitchen, bath, storage, home office and home entertainment applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING CO ( HBB ) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is a holding company for two separate businesses: consumer, commercial and specialty small appliances and specialty retail. The Company is a designer, marketer, and distributor of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars and hotels. The Company also engaged in retailer of kitchen and related products in outlet malls throughout the United States. The Company markets such products under numerous brand names, including the Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, and Weston brands. The Company sells products under licensed brands such as Wolf Gourmet and CHI. The Company's brands, including Weston and Hamilton Beach professional, are focused on fast-growing food trends such as farm-to-table, field-to-table and countertop kitchen appliances with professional-grade components designed to deliver performance and durability for the serious home cook.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

NVENT ELECTRIC PLC ( NVT ) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: nVent Electric plc is engaged in providing electrical connection and protection solutions. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, installs and services products that guard and protect electrical and electronic equipment. It offers a range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening, and thermal management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Company's portfolio of products serves a range of industries, including use in the commercial, communications, energy, electronics, industrial, infrastructure, medical, and security and defense verticals. The Company offers its products under various brand, including Caddy, Erico, Hoffman, Raychem, Schroff and Tracer.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Joel Greenblatt has returned 60.25% vs. 130.08% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Joel Greenblatt : In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea : Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here