Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/16/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt . This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

VECTOR GROUP LTD ( VGR ) is a small-cap growth stock in the Tobacco industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 40% to 80% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States through its Liggett Group LLC (Liggett) and Vector Tobacco Inc. (Vector Tobacco) subsidiaries, and the real estate business through its New Valley LLC subsidiary, which is seeking to acquire or invest in additional real estate properties or projects. The Company's segments include Tobacco, E-Cigarettes and Real Estate. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacture and sale of cigarettes. The E-Cigarettes segment includes the operations of the Company's e-cigarette business. The Real Estate segment includes the Company's investments in New Valley LLC. The Company owns and seeks to acquire investment interests in a range of domestic and international real estate projects through debt and equity investments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC. ( PATK ) is a small-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Patrick Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the recreational vehicle (RV) and manufactured housing (MH) industrial markets for customers throughout the United States and Canada. In addition, it is a supplier to certain other industrial markets, such as kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings, marine, and other industrial markets. The Company's segments include Manufacturing and Distribution. It manufactures a range of products, which include decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels, solid surface, granite and quartz countertops, fabricated aluminum products, wrapped vinyl, paper and hardwood profile mouldings, slide-out trim and fascia, cabinet doors and components, hardwood furniture, fiberglass and plastic component products including front and rear caps and marine helms, interior passage doors, RV painting, and slotwall panels and components, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

FALCON MINERALS CORP ( FLMN ) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas - Integrated industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp. is an oil and gas minerals company. The Company owns mineral rights positions in the core-of-the-core of the Eagle Ford Shale. The Company owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests covering over 251,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The Company has over 3,000 drilling locations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Joel Greenblatt has returned 56.51% vs. 121.82% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Joel Greenblatt : In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea : Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here