Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/15/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt . This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

F5 NETWORKS, INC. ( FFIV ) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Computer Networks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: F5 Networks, Inc. is a developer and provider of software defined application services. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance and availability of network applications, servers and storage systems. The Company's geographical segments include the Americas (primarily the United States); Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Japan, and the Asia Pacific region (APAC). The Company's Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) based offerings include software products for local and global traffic management, network and application security, access management, Web acceleration and various network and application services. These products are available as modules that can run individually or as part of an integrated solution on the Company's purpose-built BIG-IP appliances and VIPRION chassis-based hardware, or as software-only Virtual Editions.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING CO ( HBB ) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is a holding company for two separate businesses: consumer, commercial and specialty small appliances and specialty retail. The Company is a designer, marketer, and distributor of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars and hotels. The Company also engaged in retailer of kitchen and related products in outlet malls throughout the United States. The Company markets such products under numerous brand names, including the Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, and Weston brands. The Company sells products under licensed brands such as Wolf Gourmet and CHI. The Company's brands, including Weston and Hamilton Beach professional, are focused on fast-growing food trends such as farm-to-table, field-to-table and countertop kitchen appliances with professional-grade components designed to deliver performance and durability for the serious home cook.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

TAPESTRY INC ( TPR ) is a mid-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tapestry, Inc., formerly Coach, Inc., is a design house of luxury accessories and lifestyle collections. The Company's product offering uses a range of leathers, fabrics and materials. The Company's brands include Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. Its segments include North America, International and Stuart Weitzman. The North America segment includes sales of Tapestry brand products to North American customers through Tapestry-operated stores (including the Internet) and sales to North American wholesale customers. The International segment operates department store concession shop-in-shop locations and retail and outlet stores, as well as e-commerce Websites. The Stuart Weitzman segment includes sales across the world generated by the Stuart Weitzman brand, primarily through department stores in North America and international locations, and within Stuart Weitzman operated stores (including the Internet) in the United States, Canada and Europe.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

DMC GLOBAL INC ( BOOM ) is a small-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DMC Global Inc., formerly Dynamic Materials Corporation, is a diversified technology company. The Company operates a family of technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial and infrastructure markets. The Company's businesses operate through an international network of manufacturing, distribution and sales facilities. The Company's segments are NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment is engaged in the production of explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints. The DynaEnergetics segment manufactures, markets and sells oilfield perforating equipment and explosives, including detonating cords, detonators, bi-directional boosters and shaped charges, and seismic related explosives and accessories. It owns explosive metalworking and metallic processes, and registered trademarks, including Detaclad, Detacouple, EFTEK, ETJ 2000 and NOBELCLAD.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Joel Greenblatt has returned 59.41% vs. 121.28% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Joel Greenblatt : In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea : Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here