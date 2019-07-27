Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/27/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt . This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

DMC GLOBAL INC ( BOOM ) is a small-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DMC Global Inc., formerly Dynamic Materials Corporation, is a diversified technology company. The Company operates a family of technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial and infrastructure markets. The Company's businesses operate through an international network of manufacturing, distribution and sales facilities. The Company's segments are NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment is engaged in the production of explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints. The DynaEnergetics segment manufactures, markets and sells oilfield perforating equipment and explosives, including detonating cords, detonators, bi-directional boosters and shaped charges, and seismic related explosives and accessories. It owns explosive metalworking and metallic processes, and registered trademarks, including Detaclad, Detacouple, EFTEK, ETJ 2000 and NOBELCLAD.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC ( IPG ) is a mid-cap value stock in the Advertising industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. is a global advertising and marketing services company. The Company specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates in two segments: Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and Constituency Management Group ( CMG ). Its agencies offer customized marketing programs for clients that range in scale from global market ers to regional and local clients. IAN consists of McCann Worldgroup, FCB, MullenLowe Group, IPG Mediabrands, its digital specialist agencies and its domestic integrated agencies. CMG consists of its specialist marketing services offerings. It has three global networks: McCann Worldgroup, Foote, Cone & Belding and MullenLowe Group, which provide integrated, advertising and marketing solutions for clients. Its global media services companies include UM and Initiative, which operate under the IPG Mediabrands umbrella.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Joel Greenblatt has returned 65.43% vs. 135.71% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Joel Greenblatt : In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

