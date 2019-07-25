Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/25/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt . This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

TURTLE BEACH CORP ( HEAR ) is a small-cap value stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Turtle Beach Corporation is an audio technology company. The Company is engaged in developing, commercializing and marketing products under the Turtle Beach and HyperSound brands. Turtle Beach is a provider of headset solutions for use across multiple platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets and mobile devices. Turtle Beach headsets are distributed across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia and Asia. HyperSound technology is an audio solution that provides a means of projecting sound in a directional manner, without use of speaker arrays, to a specific location creating a precise audio zone.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

NETAPP INC. ( NTAP ) is a large-cap value stock in the Computer Storage Devices industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NetApp, Inc. (NetApp) provides software, systems and services to manage and store customer data. The Company enables enterprises, service providers, governmental organizations, and partners to envision, deploy and evolve their information technology ( IT ) environments. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services that satisfy a range of customer workloads across different data types and deployment models. Its data management and storage offerings help manage business productivity, performance and profitability, while providing investment protection and asset utilization. The Company's FlexPod portfolio includes FlexPod Datacenter for core enterprise data centers and service providers, FlexPod Express for medium-sized businesses and branch offices, and FlexPod Select for data-intensive workloads. The portfolio is validated with hypervisors, operating systems, systems management tools and cloud management platforms.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Joel Greenblatt has returned 66.71% vs. 135.22% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Joel Greenblatt : In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

