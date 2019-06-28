Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 6/28/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt . This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

LIVENT CORP ( LTHM ) is a small-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Livent Corp is a lithium company. The Company is focused on producing performance lithium compounds. Its primary products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal. Its produces lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries. The Company also supplies butyl lithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products. It also supplies a range of specialty lithium compounds including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Joel Greenblatt has returned 65.68% vs. 127.85% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Joel Greenblatt : In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea : Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here