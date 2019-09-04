Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/4/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy . This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persisten t earnings growth and strong relative strength.

SYSCO CORPORATION ( SYY ) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 60% to 100% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sysco Corporation (Sysco) is a distributor of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. The Company's segments include Broadline, SYGMA and Other. The Broadline segment includes its Broadline operations located in the Bahamas, Canada, Costa Rica, Ireland, Mexico and the United States. Broadline operating companies distribute a full line of food products and a range of non-food products to both traditional and chain restaurant customers, hospitals, schools, hotels, industrial caterers and other venues where foodservice products are served. SYGMA operating companies distribute a full line of food products and a range of non-food products to certain chain restaurant customer locations. The Other segment includes the Company's specialty produce; custom-cut meat operations; lodging industry segments; a company that distributes specialty imported products; a company that distributes to international customers, and Sysco Ventures platform.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

EAGLE BULK SHIPPING INC. ( EGLE ) is a small-cap growth stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is engaged in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes around the world through the ownership, chartering and operation of dry-bulk vessels. The Company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 48 oceangoing vessels, which include Supramax/Ultramax and a Handymax, with a combined carrying capacity of over 2,756,744 deadweight tons (dwt) and an average age of approximately 8.7 years. Supramax dry bulk vessels are vessels that are constructed with on-board cranes, ranging in size from approximately 50,000 to 65,000 dwt. The Company transports a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grain, ore, pet coke, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. It offers services, including commercial operations and technical supervision, safety monitoring, vessel acquisition, and financial, accounting and information technology services. Its subsidiaries include Eagle Shipping, Eagle Shipping International ( USA ) LLC and Eagle Bulk Pte. Ltd.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy has returned 251.51% vs. 193.47% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About James P. O'Shaughnessy : Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years of stock market data from the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

