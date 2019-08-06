Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/6/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy . This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persisten t earnings growth and strong relative strength.

AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC. ( AMN ) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services at acute and sub-acute care hospitals and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States. The Company's segments include nurse and allied solutions, locum tenens solutions and other workforce solutions. Through its suite of solutions, the Company provides technology, analytics and services to build and manage all or a portion of its clients' healthcare workforce needs, from nurses, doctors and allied health professionals to healthcare leaders and executives. It offers managed services programs, vendor management systems, predictive analytics, workforce optimization consulting, recruitment process outsourcing, interim and executive leadership, and remote medical coding. It offers various services, including travel nurse staffing; local, or per diem, staffing; locum tenens staffing; allied staffing; physician permanent placement services, and health information management.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

DELTA APPAREL, INC. ( DLA ) is a small-cap growth stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 50% to 100% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Delta Apparel, Inc. is an apparel design, marketing, manufacturing and sourcing company. The Company operates through two segments: branded and basics. The branded segment consists of its business units, which are focused on specialized apparel garments and headwear. Its products are marketed under its lifestyle brands of Salt Life, Soffe and COAST, as well as other labels. The basics segment consists of its business units focused on garment styles and includes its Delta Activewear (which includes Delta Catalog and FunTees) and Art Gun business units. It markets, distributes and manufactures knit apparel under the main brands of Delta Pro Weight and Delta Magnum Weight. It also manufactures private label products for branded sportswear companies, trendy regional brands, retailers and sports licensed apparel marketers. It specializes in the design, merchandising, sales and marketing of a range of casual and athletic products for men, women, juniors, youth and children.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy has returned 248.48% vs. 186.17% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

