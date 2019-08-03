Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/3/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy . This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persisten t earnings growth and strong relative strength.

T-MOBILE US INC ( TMUS ) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 80% to 100% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: T-Mobile US, Inc. is a wireless company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company provided wireless communications services, including voice, messaging and data, to over 71 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid and wholesale markets. It provides services, devices and accessories across its brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. It provides wireless communication services through a range of service plan options. The Company offers a device trade-in program, Just Upgrade My Phone (JUMP!), which provides customers a specified-price trade-in right to upgrade their device. It offers a range of wireless devices, including handsets, tablets and other mobile communication devices, and accessories for sale, as well as financing through equipment installment plans (EIPs) and leasing through JUMP On Demand. The Company, through Layer3 TV provides television services that works on any device with an internet connection.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. (ADR) ( SHG ) is a large-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. ( SFG ) is a financial holding company. The Company operates through five segments: commercial banking services, which are provided by Shinhan Bank Co., Ltd. (Shinhan Bank); credit card services, which are provided by Shinhan Card Co., Ltd. (Shinhan Card); securities brokerage services, which are provided by Shinhan Investment Corp. (Shinhan Investment); life insurance services, which are provided by Shinhan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (Shinhan Life Insurance), and other. The Company's other services include leasing and equipment financing, regional banking services, savings banking services, loan collection and credi t report ing, collective investment administrative services and financial system development services, as well as engaging in private equity investments through formation of private equity funds on a private placement basis. It also offers asset management services, including brokerage and trading of various securities.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy has returned 256.15% vs. 194.95% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About James P. O'Shaughnessy : Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years of stock market data from the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

About Validea : Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here