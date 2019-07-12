Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/12/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy . This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persisten t earnings growth and strong relative strength.

ORIX CORPORATION (ADR) ( IX ) is a large-cap value stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ORIX Corporation (ORIX) is a financial services company. The Company operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, which consists of lending, leasing and fee business; Maintenance Leasing, which consists of automobile leasing and rentals, car sharing, and test and measurement instruments and information technology-related equipment rentals and leasing; Real Estate, which consists of real estate development and rental, facility operation, real estate investment trust (REIT) asset management, and real estate investment advisory services; Investment and Operation, which consists of environment and energy-related business, principal investment and loan servicing (asset recovery); Retail Segment, which consists of life insurance, banking and card loan business, and Overseas Business, which consists of leasing, lending, investment in bonds, investment banking, asset management and ship- and aircraft-related operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy has returned 264.15% vs. 201.77% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About James P. O'Shaughnessy : Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years of stock market data from the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

About Validea : Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here