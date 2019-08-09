Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/9/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman . This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

DEVON ENERGY CORP ( DVN ) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 43% to 76% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Devon Energy Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company's segments include U.S. and Canada. The Company is engaged primarily in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company's operations are concentrated in various North American onshore areas in the United States and Canada. The Company's U.S. and Canada segments are primarily engaged in oil and gas exploration and production activities. The Company's properties include Barnett Shale, Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Rockies Oil and STACK. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had three operated rigs. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had approximately 66,000 net acres located in DeWitt and Lavaca counties in south Texas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company's acreage in the Rockies included approximately 470,000 net surface acres, focused on oil opportunities in the Powder River Basin and the Wind River Basin.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

DCP MIDSTREAM LP ( DCP ) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Natural Gas Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 54% to 76% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DCP Midstream, LP, formerly DCP Midstream Partners, LP, is a producer and marketer of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. The company is operating through two segments: Gathering and Processing segment consists of gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas, producing and fractionating NGLs, and recovering condensate, and Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs, fractionating NGLs, and wholesale propane logistics. It owns and operates assets for its NGL Logistics business in the states of Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Oklahoma and Texas. DCP Midstream LP operates as a 50/50 joint venture between Phillips 66 and Spectra Energy Corp., which is ultimately owned by Enbridge Inc.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

TELEFONICA BRASIL SA (ADR) ( VIV ) is a large-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 76% to 83% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Telefonica Brasil S.A. is a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil offering postpaid mobile services. The Company also operates as a fixed telecommunications company in the state of Sao Paulo. The Company markets its mobile services under its Vivo brand. It offers its clients a portfolio of products, including mobile and fixed voice, mobile data, fixed broadband, ultra-fast broadband, Pay television, information technology and digital services. Its operations consist of local and long distance fixed telephone services; mobile services, including value-added services; data services, including broadband services and mobile data services; Pay television services through direct to home ( DTH ), Internet protocol television (IPTV) and cable; network services, such as rental of facilities, as well as other services; wholesale services, including interconnection; digital services; services designed specifically for corporate customers, and the sale of wireless devices and accessories.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL INC ( BHF ) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 61% to 77% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Brighthouse Financial, Inc. is a provider of life insurance and annuity products in the United States. The Company offers a range of products and services, which include variable, fixed, index-linked and income annuities, as well as variable, universal, term and whole life products. These products and services are marketed through various third party retail distribution channels in the United States. Fixed income annuities provide a guaranteed monthly income for a specified period of years and/or for the life of the annuitant. The Company operating segments include Annuities, Life and Run-off.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on David Dreman has returned 82.46% vs. 195.56% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

