Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/8/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman . This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP ( UMPQ ) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 50% to 90% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Umpqua Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company's principal operating subsidiaries include Umpqua Bank (the Bank) and Umpqua Investments, Inc. (Umpqua Investments). It operates through two segments: Community Banking and Home Lending. The Community Banking segment's principal business focus is the offering of loan and deposit products to business and retail customers in its primary market areas. As of December 31, 2016, the Community Banking segment operated 346 locations throughout Oregon, California, Washington, Idaho and Nevada. The Home Lending segment originates, sells and services residential mortgage loans. The Company offers a range of traditional and digital financial products. Its products and services include Deposit Products, Private Bank, Broker Dealer and Investment Advisory Services, Commercial Loans and Leases and Commercial Real Estate Loans, and Consumer Loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INT'L (ADR) ( SMICY ) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 57% to 69% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation is an investment holding company principally engaged in the computer-aided design, manufacture, packaging and trading of integrated circuits (IC), as well as the provision of other semiconductor services. The Company is also involved in the design and manufacture of semiconductor masks. The Company's main products are various types of wafers. The Company distributes its products in domestic market and to overseas markets, such as the Europe and the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

WPX ENERGY INC ( WPX ) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 50% to 69% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: WPX Energy, Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties. It operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry and its operations are conducted in the United States. It is focused on exploiting, developing and growing its oil positions in the Delaware (a subset of the Permian Basin) and San Juan Basins in the southwestern United States and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 642 wells in the Delaware Basin and also owned interests in 783 wells operated by others. As of December 31, 2016, it held approximately 98,000 acres in the Delaware Basin, with operations located in Eddy, Lea and Chaves Counties in New Mexico and Loving, Pecos, Reeves, Ward and Winkler Counties in Texas. Its activity in the Delaware Basin is focused on the Wolfcamp Shale formation, the Bone Spring interval and the Delaware sand interval.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on David Dreman has returned 80.05% vs. 190.11% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About David Dreman : Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea : Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here