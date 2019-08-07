Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/7/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman . This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

CIMAREX ENERGY CO ( XEC ) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 61% to 69% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates in exploration and production (E&P) segment. Its operations are located in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. Its E&P activities take place primarily in two areas: the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent region. Its Permian Basin region encompasses west Texas and southeast New Mexico. Its Mid-Continent region consists of Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle. As of fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 (fiscal 2016), its activities in the Mid-Continent were focused in the Woodford shale and the Meramec horizon, both in Oklahoma. During fiscal 2016, production from the Mid-Continent averaged 457 millions of cubic feet equivalent (MMcfe) per day, or 47% of total company production. All of the Company's oil and gas assets are located in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, 63% of its total proved reserves were located in the Mid-Continent region and 37% were in the Permian Basin.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on David Dreman has returned 84.61% vs. 189.89% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

