Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/28/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman . This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

WESTROCK CO ( WRK ) is a mid-cap value stock in the Containers & Packaging industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: WestRock Company is a multinational provider of paper and packaging solutions for consumer and corrugated packaging markets. The Company also develops real estate in the Charleston, South Carolina region. The Company's segments include Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as its recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment consists of consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations. The Land and Development segment is engaged in the development and sale of real estate primarily in Charleston, South Carolina.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORP ( AM ) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 71% to 83% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Antero Midstream Corp, formerly Antero Midstream GP LP, owns, operates and develops midstream energy infrastructure. The Company's segments include gathering and processing and water handling and treatment. The gathering and processing segment consist of long-term, fee-based activities including low-pressure gathering, compression, high-pressure gathering, processing, fractionation, and condensate gathering. The Company's water handling and treatment segment consists of long-term fee based activities including fresh water delivery used in completion activity, and water handling services. The Company's assets are located both in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale in northwest West Virginia and in the core of the Utica Shale in southern Ohio.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD (ADR) ( UOVEY ) is a large-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 79% to 90% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: United Overseas Bank Limited is a bank in Asia. The Company provides financial services across the globe through its segments, which include Group Retail (GR), Group Wholesale Banking ( GWB ), Global Markets ( GM ) and Others. GR segment covers personal and small enterprise customers. GWB encompasses corporate and institutional client segments, which include medium and large enterprises, local corporations, multi-national corporations, financial institutions, government-linked entities, financial sponsors and property funds. GM provides a suite of treasury products and services across multi-asset classes, which include foreign exchange, interest rate, credit, commodities, equities and structured investment products to help customers manage market risks and volatility. GM also engages in market making activities and management of funding and liquidity. Others segment includes corporate support functions and other activities, which consists of property, insurance and investment management.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on David Dreman has returned 103.66% vs. 189.72% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About David Dreman : Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

