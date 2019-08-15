Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/15/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman . This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS INC ( EQH ) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 61% to 69% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a holding company that provides financial services. The Company operates through five segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, and Corporate and Other. Individual Retirement segment provides a suit of variable annuity products, which are sold to the individuals saving for retirement or seeking guaranteed retirement income. Group Retirement segment provides tax-deferred investment products and solutions to employer-sponsored retirement plans sponsored by educational, municipalities, and small and medium-sized businesses. Investment Management and Research segment offers diversified investment management, and research products and services. Protection Solutions segment includes its life insurance and employee benefits businesses. Corporate and Other segment includes AXA Advisors broker-dealer business, Closed Block of life insurance and run-off variable annuity reinsurance business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL

PARSLEY ENERGY INC ( PE ) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas - Integrated industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 64% to 76% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Parsley Energy, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin is located in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico and includes three primary sub-areas: the Midland Basin, the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The Company's properties are primarily located in the Midland and Delaware Basins, where it focuses on horizontal development drilling and target various stacked pay intervals in the Spraberry, Wolfcamp, Upper Pennsylvanian (Cline) and Atoka shales. As of December 31, 2016, it had an average working interest of 87% in 166 gross (146.7 net) horizontal wells, of which 151 gross (132.4 net) are in the Midland Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated seven horizontal rigs and three vertical drilling rigs.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP ( MPC ) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 57% to 70% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Marathon Petroleum Corporation is engaged in refining, marketing, retail and transportation businesses in the United States and the largest east of the Mississippi. The Company operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing; Speedway; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at the Company's seven refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States. Its Speedway segment sells transportation fuels and convenience products in the retail market in the Midwest, East Coast and Southeast regions of the United States. The Company's Midstream is engaged in the operations of MPLX LP and certain other related operations. It gathers, processes and transports natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products. MPLX is a limited partnership which owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

