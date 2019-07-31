Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/31/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman . This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

VORNADO REALTY TRUST ( VNO ) is a large-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 50% to 83% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company conducts its business through Vornado Realty L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company operates through two segments: New York and Washington, DC. As of December 31, 2016, the Company's New York segment consisted of 28.3 million square feet in 86 properties. Its properties include 1290 Avenue of the Americas, Two Penn Plaza, 770 Broadway and 90 Park Avenue. As of December 31, 2016, the Company's Washington, DC segment consisted of 58 properties aggregating 14.7 million square feet, including 11.1 million square feet of office space in 44 properties, nine residential properties containing 3,156 units and a hotel property. Its properties include 2001 Jefferson Davis Highway, 223 23rd Street, 2221 South Clark Street and 1700 M Street. The Company's interests in properties are held by the Operating Partnership. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned the 3.7 million square foot Mart (theMart) in Chicago.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on David Dreman has returned 97.23% vs. 203.11% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

