Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/18/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman . This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC ( GS ) is a large-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 64% to 76% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is an investment banking, securities and investment management company that provides a range of financial services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The Company operates in four business segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment consists of financial advisory and underwriting. The Institutional Client Services segment makes markets and facilitates client transactions in fixed income, equity, currency and commodity products. The investing and lending activities, which are typically longer-term, include its investing and relationship lending activities across various asset classes, primarily debt securities and loans, public and private equity securities, infrastructure and real estate. The Investment Management segment provides investment and wealth advisory services. As of December 2016, it had offices in over 30 countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL

BANK OZK ( OZK ) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 64% to 76% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bank Ozk, formerly Bank of the Ozarks, Inc., is a state chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. Its deposit services include checking, savings, money market, time deposit and individual retirement accounts. Its loan services include various types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial and agricultural loans and various leasing services. It also provides mortgage lending; treasury management services for businesses, individuals and non-profit and governmental entities, including wholesale lock box services; remote deposit capture services; trust and wealth management services for businesses, individuals and non-profit and governmental entities, including financial planning, money management, custodial services and corporate trust services; real estate appraisals; ATMs; telephone banking; online and mobile banking services, including electronic bill pay and consumer mobile deposits, and debit cards, gift cards and safe deposit boxes.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on David Dreman has returned 98.76% vs. 200.22% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About David Dreman : Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

