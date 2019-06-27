Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 6/27/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman . This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP ( USM ) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 57% to 69% based on the firm's underlying fundamentals and the stock's valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: United States Cellular Corporation (U.S. Cellular) is a provider of wireless telecommunication services. The Company's wireless operating markets are in the United States. U.S. Cellular provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a range of demographic segments. The Company focuses on retail consumers, government and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as construction, retail, professional services and real estate. The Company offers a range of wireless devices, such as handsets, modems, mobile hotspots, home phones and tablets for use by its customers. U.S. Cellular offers wireless devices that are compatible with fourth generation long term evolution (4G LTE) and third generation (3G) networks. U.S. Cellular offers a range of accessories, such as carrying cases, hands-free devices, batteries, battery chargers, and memory cards to related consumer electronics, such as headphones, speakers and Bluetooth keyboards.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on David Dreman has returned 100.35% vs. 193.11% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

