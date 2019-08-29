Valhi, Inc. (VHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

Valhi, Inc. ( VHI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased VHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 22nd quarter that VHI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $1.9, the dividend yield is 4.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VHI was $1.9, representing a -57.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.51 and a 16.56% increase over the 52 week low of $1.63.

VHI is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc ( LIN ) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. ( APD ). VHI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.55.

