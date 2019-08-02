Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 05, 2019

Valero Energy Corporation ( VLO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.9 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 04, 2019. Shareholders who purchased VLO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that VLO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $84.34, the dividend yield is 4.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VLO was $84.34, representing a -31.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $122.42 and a 22.57% increase over the 52 week low of $68.81.

VLO is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation ( XOM ) and Chevron Corporation ( CVX ). VLO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.06. Zacks Investment Research reports VLO's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -27.83%, compared to an industry average of -11%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VLO Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to VLO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VLO as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF ( CRAK )

iShares Trust ( IEO )

Ivy NextShares ( IVENC )

John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF ( JHME )

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF ( RYE ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CRAK with an decrease of -4.88% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of VLO at 7.4%.