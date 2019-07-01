Valero Energy Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for VLO

In trading on Monday, shares of Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $86.33, changing hands as high as $87.24 per share. Valero Energy Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VLO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VLO's low point in its 52 week range is $68.81 per share, with $122.42 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $86.01.
