Quantcast

Vale to pay $106.5 mln to workers affected by Brazil dam disaster

By Reuters

Reuters


RIO de Janeiro, July 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian mining company Vale SA said on Monday it would pay 400 million reais ($106.52 million) to compensate workers affected by the deadly rupture of a tailings dam in January that killed at least 240 people.

In a statement, Vale said the deal also involves individual compensation for moral and material damages, including job stability and other benefits for a certain period of time.

In May, the company said it was taking $2.42 billion in writedowns for payments to victims' families and estimated out-of-court settlements for various damages related to the dam collapse, including $247 million for a "framework agreement" with labor prosecutors.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar