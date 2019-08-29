Vaccines group seeks $7.4 bln to save up to 8 mln lives

Reuters





TOKYO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The GAVI global vaccines alliance on Friday called on donors for $7.4 billion to help immunise 300 million children against life-threatening diseases between 2021 and 2025, and save up to eight million lives.

GAVI, which is backed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the World Health Organisation (WHO), donor governments and others, funds immunisation programmes for poor nations that cannot afford to buy vaccines at rich-world prices.

"Over the past two decades the Vaccine Alliance has helped to protect a generation against some of the world's deadliest diseases," GAVI CEO Seth Berkley said in a statement.

The announcement was made in Yokohama, where Japan is hosting a three-day international conference on African development. Democratic Republic of Congo, a mineral-rich central African country, is being hit by the outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus.