UVV Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Universal Corp (Symbol: UVV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $59.62, changing hands as low as $59.14 per share. Universal Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UVV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, UVV's low point in its 52 week range is $50.67 per share, with $76.98 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $59.46.
