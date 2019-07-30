Utility Stock Q2 Earnings Due on Jul 31: ETR, SO & More

The domestic-focused matured and regulated Utility stocks are expected to come up with strong performance this earnings season.





New rates in service territories, customer growth, and effective management and control of expenses will have a positive impact on earnings of utilities. Mature utilities gain from new technologies to maintain transmission and distribution lines, introduction of smart meters in their service territories, as well as regular measures to improve the resilience of services.As a result, the Utility sector is one of the eight Zacks sectors (16 in total) likely to come up with improved year-over-year earnings in the curren t report ing cycle. Earnings in the second quarter are expected to improve 0.2% on the back of a 1.7% year-over-year improvement in revenues. For more details on quarterly releases, you can go through the latest Earnings Preview Interest rate hikes are always a concern for capital-intensive utility stocks. However, the cautious approach of Federal Reserve on rate hikes - declaring no more hikes in 2019 and the possibility of rate cuts in the near future - comes as a breather for utilities.Amid such a positive scenario, let's take a look at some Utility stocks that are scheduled to report second-quarter 2019 earnings on Jul 31 and find out how things are shaping up prior to the announcement.You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Entergy Corporation ETR outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three out of the trailing four quarters, with the average positive surprise being 21.88%. The company is expected to gain from above-average temperatures, which boost demand for utility services. This may have a positive impact on earnings.



According to the Zacks model, a company with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) has high chances of beating estimates if it also has a positive Earnings ESP.



Entergy Corporation has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +1.40%. (Read more: Entergy to Post Q2 Earnings: Is a Beat in the Cards? )

Southern Company SO outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three out of the trailing four quarters, with the average positive surprise being 6.66%. The company is expected to benefit from regulated earnings and increase in customer base.



Southern Company has an Earnings ESP of +0.46% and a Zacks Rank #3. (Read more: Is a Beat Likely for Southern Company in Q2 Earnings? )

Dominion Energy D outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two out of the trailing four quarters, with the average positive surprise being 2.46%. Its results are expected to gain from regulated investment and the addition of Southeast Energy Group. However, higher share count, Millstone refueling outage, sale of assets and farmout timings are likely to offset these positives to some extent.



Dominion Energy has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. (Read more: Dominion Energy to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store? )

Eversource Energy ES outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three out of the trailing four quarters, with the average positive surprise being 2.73%. Its second-quarter results are expected to benefit from electric rate increases in its Connecticut Light and Power Company (CL&P) service territories. However, higher interest expenses could offset some of the positives.



Eversource Energy has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. (Read more: Eversource to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards? )

NiSource Inc. NI outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three out of the trailing four quarters, with the average positive surprise being 13.41%. The company is expected to gain from new rate hikes during the quarter. Yet, expenses related to Greater Lawrence restoration could largely affect the to-be-reported quarter's earnings.



NiSource has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. (Read more: NiSource to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards? )

