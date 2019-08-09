Utility companies lock in low coupons as rates slide

Reuters





NEW YORK, Aug 9 (IFR) - A strong rally in Treasuries, an increasingly dovish interest rate environment and Green bond demand helped Public Service Co of Colorado price last Tuesday a 30-year bond with one of the lowest ever coupons for a utility company in that tenor.

The company was followed into the market on Wednesday by two other utilities that also found investors receptive despite a slightly trickier market backdrop.

"It is the perfect environment (for utilities) right now because of the low natural gas prices and low interest rates," said Andrew DeVries, a senior utilities analyst with CreditSights.

Spreads were tightened from initial price thoughts of 115bp-120bp over Treasuries to guidance of 105bp before final pricing of 100bp over.

"In a world where there's a flight to quality and a demand for yield and long duration, high-quality bonds with stable decent spreads are going to do quite well," said Gregory Staples, head of fixed income North America with DWS Group.

Staples pointed to investor demand for stable, highly rated companies amid a mild risk-aversion seen from investors in the credit market. The company is rated A3/A-/A-.

The Green bond aspect also added to the attraction of the name, he said.

The new debt will finance and/or refinance existing and future eligible green expenditures.

Interest from dedicated green investors as well as regular investment-grade accounts swelled order books to US$2.1bn, before dropping to US$1.75bn at final pricing, according to one of the leads.

The notes offered a 9bp concession to the issuer's curve, according to IFR calculations.

Barclays, Citigroup, PNC and TD were joint bookrunners on the deal.

CHEAPER DEBT

Other utility names Wisconsin Public Service and NiSource and also emerged with bonds last Wednesday, raising US$300m and US$750m, respectively.

Wisconsin Public Service, rated A2/A-/A+ priced a 30-year note with a slightly higher 3.30% coupon last Wednesday afternoon.

Lead banks Bank of America Merrill Lynch, MUFG, PNC and Wells Fargo brought pricing in to 112bp over Treasuries, from initial price thoughts of 125bp-130bp area and guidance of 115bp area.

"These companies are replacing old legacy utility 30-year bonds with 5%, 6% and 7% coupons with new coupons in the 3% range, so it's just another benefit of those low interest rates," said DeVries.

Baa2/BBB+/BBB rated NiSource sold a 10-year senior unsecured bond that was upsized from US$500m to US$750m and priced with a coupon of 2.95%, offering a spread of 130bp over Treasuries.

Treasury yields continued to drop last week, helping borrowers lock in low coupons. The 10-year Treasury yield dropped to 1.63% from over 2% the previous week, while the 30-year tightened to 2.15% from 2.58% at the start of the week before.

But market conditions were a little tougher on Wednesday, with equity markets gyrating after a positive day on Tuesday.

"The market is a little more choppy today," said a lead on the Public Service Co of Colorado deal ahead of pricing. But with Treasury yields still dropping, "coupons are going to keep coming tighter," he said.